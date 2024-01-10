Video: Tottenham’s Eric Dier is Bayern priority target now

Thanks to Radu Dragusin picking Tottenham as his next playing destination, Eric Dier is likely to be on his way to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians had previously registered their interest in the England international but had then made an 11th hour bid to gazump the north Londoners for the Romanian.

His decision has left the Bavarians with little choice than to revert back to Dier and, according to Sky Germany via Sky Sports News, he is now their No.1 target.

