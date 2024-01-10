Villa given hope of signing Brazil international with 454 club appearances

Aston Villa are certainly going places this year under the studious tutelage of Unai Emery.

The Spaniard was often mocked during his time at Arsenal, but he’s having the last laugh at the moment, guiding his side to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League, whilst sitting pretty in second place in the Premier League table, just two points behind leaders, Liverpool.

The Villains are playing some of the best football seen for years, and only Pep Guardiola’s swashbuckling Man City side have scored more than their 43 goals.

Though they’ve been fairly quiet on the transfer front in this window, an opportunity appears to have presented itself.

According to Calciomercato (h/t Fichajes), the Midlands-based outfit are interested in bringing West Ham flop, Felipe Anderson, back to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old certainly has the experience to be able to slot straight in at Villa Park given his 454 career appearances (transfermarkt), but fans will be rightly concerned that the club are looking at a player that only managed 12 goals in 73 West Ham appearances (transfermarkt).

That said, Emery has earned the trust of the fans and his judgment needs to be respected at this point.

Anderson isn’t averse to staying at current club, Lazio, either, but his current contract impasse is the reason why Villa could take advantage.