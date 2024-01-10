West Ham trying to sell centre-back this month; interest from Brazilian clubs

West Ham United reportedly are keen to offload Brazilian defender Luizao this month.

The Hammers, who are on the lookout for January signings, need to sell as well in order to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

And according to two South American transfer journalists, Luizao, 21, is one player David Moyes is happy to offload.

Despite only joining the Londoners 12 months ago, Luizao has struggled to make an impact and has failed to feature in a single senior game — he has been resigned to representing the Under-21s in the Premier League 2.

And according to Brazilian reporter Andre Hernan, three clubs in Brazil are hopeful of poaching the 21-year-old away from England.

Fellow Brazilian journalist Gabriel Sa has also backed these claims up by revealing Botafogo’s interest, although the club are only interested in a loan deal at this stage. Nevertheless, contact with the Hammers is thought to have been made so fans should expect a possible exit before the end of the January window.