£100m Arsenal target prefers a move to Premier League rivals Man City

Arsenal could miss out on highly talented attacker to Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are aiming to topple Man City and win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004 and they have made some big money signings in order to do that.

Mikel Arteta’s team managed to beat treble winners Man City to the signing of Declan Rice in the summer, paying £100 million to West Ham to get his signature done.

However, Pep Guardiola’s team could beat Arsenal to the signing of one of the most wanted attacking players in Europe.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Napoli is reportedly eager to join just a select few elite teams, including Pep Guardiola’s Man City side, according to his agent Mamuka Jugeli.

The Napoli attacker has been previously linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium but now his agent has claimed that Kvaratskhelia would rather prefer a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Jugeli clarified to 1TV Sport in Georgia that Kvaratskhelia would not be joining the Saudi Pro League.

He said: “Napoli increased [Victor] Osimhen’s contract, but Khvicha wouldn’t accept a transfer to Saudi even if he offered him a billion euros.

“For example, he would probably agree to play for Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Manchester City.

“Khvicha has different desires and goals: he wants to succeed, and he is already achieving it.”

It would be a huge surprise to see Arsenal make a move for the £100m forward. The Gunners have consistently spent money under Arteta and now they have to be careful with Financial Fair Play restrictions coming in to play.

It’s not a secret that the Gunners currently need an attacker who can be lethal upfront considering their goal scoring problems, but Kvaratskhelia is perhaps not the player they should be going for and not for that transfer fee.