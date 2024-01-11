Alan Brazil wants Arsenal to sign £60m Premier League striker if they can’t sign Toney

Football pundit Alan Brazil has advised Arsenal to sign Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin if they can’t sign Brentford star Ivan Toney.

The Gunners are currently on the lookout for a striker who can score goals and solve their goal scoring crisis.

After scoring just one goal in their last three games, that have all ended in defeat for the North London club, Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a striker at the club to compensate for the misfiring Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

Jesus is well-known for his over all play and link-up with the teammates but he has never been a prolific goal scorer. Nketiah’s future at the club is in huge doubt because of his inability to lead the line and score against the bigger teams.

Brazil said Arsenal should be after Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton if they are unable to sign Ivan Toney in January.

Speaking to Ally McCoist on talkSPORT, Brazil said: “So, I was just going to touch on Calvert-Lewin, so he’s got off his red card and rightly so, that was a joke.

“And I was just thinking if they can’t get the boy from Brentford, if they can’t get Ivan, then would Everton sell Calvert-Lewin? Or are they just worried about his injury problems that he’s got?”

McCoist replied: “No chance. You’ve got to take that into account as well.”



Brazil: “He’d finish, I think he’d score a lot of goals.”

McCoist: “So do I, but I don’t think there’s any way Everton would sell him. Imagine Everton fans if they sold Calvert-Lewin?”

Calvert-Lewin has just three goals in his 16 Premier League appearances this season. The English striker’s career has been affected by injuries and it hasn’t taken off like many fans and pundits had hoped.