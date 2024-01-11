“He’s a mystery” – Alan Brazil worried about £60 million Newcastle man

talkSPORT host Alan Brazil has admitted that he has yet to work out Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Since joining the Magpies from Real Sociedad 18 months ago, Isak, 24, whose deal cost the Geordies a whopping £63 million, has enjoyed a decent opening spell on Tyneside.

However, injuries have caused the Swede problems and hampered his development, as well as prevented him from becoming Eddie Howe’s first-choice regular striker, and Brazil believes this is a good enough reason to feel concerned.

Speaking on talkSPORT’s show recently, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor said: “Callum Wilson’s a talented striker, very good, but himself and Isak are injured quite a lot. Ones injured, the other ones fit and then they swap over.”

Brazil then added: “He’s a mystery for me Isak. When he’s on form, he’s elegant, flows, he’s a proper athlete isn’t he and he’s got strength and he can finish.

“And then other times he drifts in and out of games, but when he’s on form, he’s fantastic.”

Since joining the Toon, Isak, who has four-and-a-half years left on his contract, has scored 23 goals and registered three assists in 49 games in all competitions.