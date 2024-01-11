Ange Postecoglou aiming to make third January signing after Werner and Dragusin

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou reportedly has plans to make another signing in the January transfer window.

Spurs have already completed the signings of Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin. They have got the attacker and defender that they desperately needed.

Now, the Tottenham manager want to explore the market to sign a midfielder.

The Times reports that Postecoglou wants to sign a central midfield player, a move that might only be made if Tottenham can make some sales this month.

Danish international Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from the club this month and if the Premier League club can manage to offload him, they would need to sign a replacement which would be their third signing of the month.

During this year’s January transfer window, Tottenham have been among the most busy teams. The north London club have supported Postecoglou and given the Australian precisely what he wants in terms of new arrivals.

The former Celtic manager has already shown this season how he can improve the team, make their playing style better and perform against the strongest opponents.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League after an impressive start this season. After losing captain and record goal scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, it seemed like the North London club would find it difficult to perform and regress in the absence of the English striker but Postecoglou has given them hope and encouragement that he can transform the team and make them even better than they were before.