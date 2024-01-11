Ange Postecoglou handed big boost ahead of Man United clash as key Tottenham star back in full training

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been given a selection boost ahead of Spurs’ clash with Man United on Sunday as Cristian Romero should be available.

According to The Standard, the World Cup winner returned to full training this week and is in contention to start against the Manchester club at the weekend.

Micky van de Ven is also available for selection following a return from a long-term injury as Postecoglu gets his best centre-back pairing together again for the first time since the defeat to Chelsea in early November.

The Spurs boss has been forced to use full-backs in central defence whilst both players were absent but the North London club have stayed in touch with the top four regardless.