Ange Postecoglou handed big boost ahead of Man United clash as key Tottenham star back in full training

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been given a selection boost ahead of Spurs’ clash with Man United on Sunday as Cristian Romero should be available.

According to The Standard, the World Cup winner returned to full training this week and is in contention to start against the Manchester club at the weekend.

Micky van de Ven is also available for selection following a return from a long-term injury as Postecoglu gets his best centre-back pairing together again for the first time since the defeat to Chelsea in early November.

The Spurs boss has been forced to use full-backs in central defence whilst both players were absent but the North London club have stayed in touch with the top four regardless.

Cristian Romero is back in training for Tottenham
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Heartwarming moment as one Borussia Dortmund star very excited to see Man United loanee return
David Ornstein provides Liverpool fans with great news regarding the future of Salah
Chelsea target with World Cup medal and 12 goal contributions this season set to stay at current club

Romero has not played since Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Everton on December 23, having picked up a hamstring strain in that match. Postecoglou said he expected Romero to miss four to five weeks of action at the time but the defender has come back earlier than expected.

The Argentina star missed only three games during the festive period, where Spurs lost one and won the other two, but fans of the club will certainly be happy to see the 25-year-old return on Sunday.

More Stories Cristian Romero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.