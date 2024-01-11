Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clarifies Arsenal stance as Mikel Arteta enters final 18 months of his contract

Arsenal remain relaxed over the future of their manager Mikel Arteta despite him entering the final 18 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spanish tactician has done tremendous work during his time as Gunners boss, which is also his first job in management after previously impressing as part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at Manchester City.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope that Arteta remains fully committed to the club for the long term, but it seems there’s nothing happening now in terms of talks over an extension.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano made it clear that Arsenal remain relaxed about the situation, as Arteta loves the club and all focus is on trying to improve things on the pitch at the moment after a recent blip.

One imagines this question will come up again if there’s no update in a few months, but AFC fans can at least take some comfort in the fact that there doesn’t appear to be any concern behind the scenes.

“Some fans have been asking me about Mikel Arteta having just 18 months left on his contract – at the moment Arsenal’s priority is to focus on the January window and getting better results on the pitch as soon as possible,” Romano said.

“There is no news on Arteta, but they’re not in a rush, they are very happy together. Arteta loves Arsenal and the club is very happy with him, so there’s no rush, all parties are relaxed.”