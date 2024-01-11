Arsenal prepared for exciting transfer development after rejecting offer for 24-year-old

Arsenal are targeting a new striker this month.

Landing one won’t be easy though. It’s no secret – the January market is notoriously hard to navigate with selling clubs taking advantage of buyer’s desperation.

And for Arsenal, with their season recently suffering several major setbacks, including being dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool, Mikel Arteta knows the importance of bringing in an established forward.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic are thought to be on the Spaniard’s shortlist, but either deal will be almost impossible to finalise this month.

However, according to recent reports, the hope of seeing a new hitman arrive in North London is not completely lost.

Although a lot will depend on Eddie Nketiah leaving the Emirates before the end of the window, Football Transfers claim the Gunners are ‘not ruling out the possibility’ of a fresh face signing ‘late in the window’.

Crystal Palace are long-time admirers of Nketiah but Roy Hodgson has already seen a loan-to-buy offer rejected. It remains unknown if the Eagles will return with a revised offer.