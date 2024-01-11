Arsenal receive transfer offer for Eddie Nketiah from Premier League rivals

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah could be heading out of the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.



Premier League club Crystal Palace have made an offer to sign the striker this month in a loan deal.

The Gunners want to spend money on a new striker this month but with the FFP restrictions in play, they are unable to splash the cash. They need to sell somebody before they can make a signing of their own.

The latest name to be linked away with a move from Arsenal is striker Eddie Nketiah. The player has been at Arsenal since joining the academy as a teenager.

The Englishman has struggled to become a prolific score at Arsenal and now, manager Mikel Arteta is looking to move him on and sign a replacement who can be lethal in front of goal.

Crystal Palace have made an offer to recruit the Englishman, according to Football Transfers.

The Eagles reportedly made their initial offer for Nketiah, but Arsenal turned it down. This is reportedly their second attempt to sign him. They now wish to sign him on loan this month with an obligation to buy in the summer transfer window.

Unless they can find a replacement, Arsenal are unlikely to allow Nketiah to go this month. The striker has featured in 27 matches for the Gunners this season and only scored six goals.

Chris Sutton claimed Nketiah should be looking to leave the club after Areta decided not to start the striker against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

“If I’m Eddie Nketiah, I’m wondering how I’m benched and [thinking that] I don’t have a future at Arsenal if I’m not starting as a central striker,” Sutton told the It’s All Kicking Off Podcast.

“[Mikel Arteta is] desperate, I get that, but what message does that send to Nketiah if Havertz is at number nine, what is Nketiah thinking?

“If I’m Nketiah, I’m thinking I can’t stay at Arsenal any longer, if you play a guy who has shackles on, come on, he has no future at Arsenal.”