Arsenal ready to try cash-plus-player transfer bid for striker this January

Arsenal are reportedly still interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and could try to sign him in a cash-plus-player deal in this January’s transfer window.

The Serbia international has long been regarded as one of the finest young forwards in Europe, having really caught the eye at his former club Fiorentina, even if things haven’t quite gone for him since he moved to Juve.

It seems Arsenal, who are short of an out-and-out striker right now, remain admirers of Vlahovic, and could try again for him this January in a deal that would also include young midfielder Charlie Patino, according to a report from TV Play, via Sport Witness.

Patino is currently out on loan at Swansea City and seems to be impressing during his time in the Championship, though it remains to be seen if there’s space for him in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

It may be that Arsenal feel they’d be better served by using Patino to help strengthen other areas of their squad, as they currently have more options in midfield than in attack.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jorginho are among recent signings in that position, while they also have talented youngster Ethan Nwaneri coming through, whereas in attack there’s an over-reliance on Gabriel Jesus despite him not really being an out-and-out number 9.

Vlahovic’s recent scoring record is not the best, but it’s easy to see why Arsenal might feel they could get him back among the goals with the service he’d get at the Emirates Stadium.