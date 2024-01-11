Arsenal reportedly look set to face competition from Aston Villa for the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 24-year-old Spain international has impressed in his time in La Liga, and one imagines he could be a great fit for some of the top teams in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Villa are both in the top four right now and may consider themselves title contenders this season in what looks like a close race at that end of the table, and it seems they may also now be set to do battle over Zubimendi in the summer, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

Zubimendi looks like he could be an ideal fit for what Arsenal have been missing in midfield since letting Granit Xhaka go, while Villa could also benefit from someone like him coming in to continue this exciting project under Unai Emery.

Todo Fichajes make it clear that these two teams currently look to be showing the strongest interest in the player, and that he’d cost €60million – his release clause at Sociedad.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal or Villa will pay that, but in truth it looks like it could end up being a bargain in years to come.