Arsenal want ex-Real Madrid ace with 12 goals in 19 games

It’s no secret that Arsenal are after a striker, and one that can ideally join them in the January transfer window.

Victor Osimhen was and is never likely to be an option simply because of the €130m it would take to prise him from Napoli.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, who has long been linked with the Gunners – including in this report from football.london – is likely to be marginally cheaper but won’t be available until summer 2024 at the earliest.

That leaves the North Londoners either looking at a stop-gap option or a player who they can develop over time and who could dovetail with Toney or any other striker the club may decide to purchase.

One name that The Sun (h/t Sky Sports) have linked them with is ex-Real Madrid ace Borja Mayoral, a player who is plying his trade back in La Liga with Getafe these days.

Mayoral already has 12 goals in 19 games in the 2023/24 season, and would clearly bring some competition to the Arsenal front line.

Moreover, his directness in front of goal is exactly what Arteta’s side have been missing, and his goals could, potentially, be the difference in winning a long-overdue Premier League title or not.

The outlet suggest that a £22m bid has already been lodged with the Gunners waiting to see if it will be accepted or not.