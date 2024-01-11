Chelsea mess up 21-year-old’s La Liga move which is now in doubt after Maatsen exit

David Datro Fofana’s future is up in the air after Chelsea recalled the forward from his loan spell at Union Berlin but cannot loan the 21-year-old out again.
The striker was expected to join Sevilla on another loan, but that move is now in doubt after Ian Maatsen agreed to join Borussia Dortmund during the current window, reports the Standard.
The left-back’s move to Germany took the last international loan spot Chelsea had, therefore, Fofana could be unable to join Sevilla due to FIFA regulations, which were implemented at the start of last season to stop clubs from stockpiling talent.
Not including players under the age of 21 and who have been at the club for three years, clubs are limited to sending seven players out on loan at one time – a number the Blues have already reached.
The Premier League club will need to sell one of these players permanently to get the Fofana deal over the line or bring one of the seven back to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea signed Fofana during the 2023 January transfer window and the Ivory Coast star has only played four times for the London club.
The Blues decided to loan the 21-year-old out to Union Berlin this season but that did not work out despite the youngster playing 17 times for the Bundesliga side and getting regular minutes.
Fofana could be in for a frustrating second half of the campaign if Chelsea can’t sort his future but it is certain that the West London outfit will do all they can to get the player to Sevilla.