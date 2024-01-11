Chelsea mess up 21-year-old’s La Liga move which is now in doubt after Maatsen exit

David Datro Fofana’s future is up in the air after Chelsea recalled the forward from his loan spell at Union Berlin but cannot loan the 21-year-old out again.

The striker was expected to join Sevilla on another loan, but that move is now in doubt after Ian Maatsen agreed to join Borussia Dortmund during the current window, reports the Standard.

The left-back’s move to Germany took the last international loan spot Chelsea had, therefore, Fofana could be unable to join Sevilla due to FIFA regulations, which were implemented at the start of last season to stop clubs from stockpiling talent.