Chelsea target with World Cup medal and 12 goal contributions this season set to stay at current club

Chelsea is a club that currently has a lot of players linked with a move to Stamford Bridge and one of their reported targets looks set to stay at his current club.

With a contract expiring in 2025, Paulo Dybala’s future at Roma has been under question as the Serie A side have yet to offer the World Cup winner a new deal. The forward would enter this summer with one year remaining on his contract and this is the ideal time for a club to sell a player.

According to Todofichajes, Dybala will not be leaving Roma anytime soon as the Italian giants want to tie the Argentina star down to a new deal amid interest from Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

The Blues are in the market for a forward and Dybala would be a cheap alternative to some of the strikers being linked to the West London club.

The 30-year-old is a very talented player and is putting up good numbers in Rome this season, scoring six goals and providing a further six assists across 18 matches.

Although Dybala is a good player, he is not what Chelsea need, and for a club that spends its money nonsensically, they should take the smart option in the summer and sign a big-name striker for big bucks.