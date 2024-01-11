Chelsea could reportedly still be lurking for Antonio Nusa and ready to try again for the transfer of the highly-rated Club Brugge wonderkid.

The Norway international looks a hugely exciting talent for the future, and it seems inevitable he’ll soon earn himself a big move to one of Europe’s elite.

Chelsea tried to sign Nusa last summer but had a bid turned down, though it seems the Blues are still lurking and keeping an eye on the player ahead of a potential future move, according to Het Nieuwsblad, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Nusa could fit in well with Chelsea’s current recruitment strategy, with the west London giants snapping up a number of the game’s best talent under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

Names like Mykhaylo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Wesley Fofana, Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto arrived at Stamford Bridge with the reputation of being some of the biggest prospects in world football, and Chelsea will no doubt still be hoping they can develop and fulfil their potential in the near future, even if results have been a bit slow to get going.

Nusa might look at Chelsea and be unsure about where their current project is going, but it would also likely give him a good chance of regular playing time, which might not be guaranteed for him at other top clubs.