Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano makes firm prediction over reported Chelsea transfer target

Paulo Dybala now looks most likely to stay at Roma despite transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea, according to the latest information from Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentina international has had a fine career with Juventus, Roma and Palermo in Serie A, and it would undoubtedly be exciting to see him test himself in the Premier League at some point, though it seems that’s not close to happening for the moment.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided some insight into Dybala’s situation, stating that nothing concrete is happening now, with the 30-year-old’s release clause also set to expire in a few days’ time.

Romano also questioned if Dybala is really the kind of player Chelsea need right now, with the Blues undoubtedly short of quality in attack, but perhaps looking more in need of an out-and-out finisher, rather than an all-rounder like Dybala.

Discussing the Dybala to Chelsea stories, Romano said: “Despite rumours about Chelsea, I see Dybala staying at Roma as things stand. I have no updates, there’s nothing happening as of now and his release clause will expire in four days…so, it looks difficult and unlikely.

“I think Chelsea need a striker more than a top quality all-round attacking player like Dybala.”