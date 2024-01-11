“Crazy money” – Harry Redknapp has criticised Man United’s expensive signing

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Harry Redknapp thinks Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta was signed by Manchester United for “crazy” money during the summer.

After joining Man United last summer in a £64 million move, Hojlund has found it difficult to perform in the Premier League.

Even though the striker has shown glimpses of his quality in the Champions League this season, scoring 5 goals in 6 games, he has only managed to score once in the Premier League in 15 games.

That goal came against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in a memorable 3-2 win for the Red Devils.

Former West Ham and Tottenham manager Redknapp has criticised Man United for spending crazy money for a striker who is still not the finished article.

manchester united rashford hojlund lindelof amrabat

Redknapp is not the only one to criticise the Danish striker. Tony Cascarino called him a striker of “championship level.”

Speaking on talkSPORT, Redknapp discussed Timo Werner’s move to Tottenham and mentioned Hojlund.

He said: “Why do they [RB Leipzig] want to loan him [Werner] out really? Why would they loan him out if he’s doing that great? Obviously, they can’t be too mad about him.

“But as I say, when you’re short… it’s a gamble, Ally. You know better than anyone else with strikers.

“You look last night at United [vs Wigan in FA Cup], the lad they’ve bought [Hojlund]. What was he, 80 or 90 million pounds? I don’t know how much. Crazy money and he’s still miles away from being the finished article.

“What do you get for your money now? It’s a gamble. You’re paying £70 million or £80 million. Chelsea buy players who don’t know the game yet. It’s frightening.”

At a time when Man United needed a proven goal scorer, signing Hojlund who still hasn’t fully developed was perhaps not the smartest move from ten Hag.

More Stories Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.