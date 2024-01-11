David Ornstein provides Liverpool fans with great news regarding the future of Salah

Many football fans are of the opinion that this season could be Mohamed Salah’s last in a Liverpool shirt due to the growing interest from Saudi Arabia.

Al Ittihad showed interest in the Egyptian superstar last summer and there were reports of the Saudi Arabian champions willing to offer £215m for the winger.

Salah is out of contract at Anfield in 2025 and turning 32 this year, many feel that if the Saudis offer that sum of money again, Liverpool will take it.

However, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has provided an update on the winger’s future stating that he has heard that the Liverpool superstar still has the appetite to continue competing at the top level of European football with the Reds, therefore, a departure is not certain this summer.

(?) NEW: Some have suggested to me that Salah still has the appetite to continue competing at the top level of European football with Liverpool, so a departure is not certain. [@David_Ornstein] — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) January 11, 2024

This will come as great news for Liverpool fans as Salah has shown no signs of slowing down this season, providing his team with 18 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

The 31-year-old’s future will become clearer over the coming months as the Premier League club will likely approach the player over a new deal and the Saudis are expected to return in the summer.