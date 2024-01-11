Chelsea are reportedly long-term admirers of Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, who could cost as much as £100million.

The Republic of Ireland international is regarded as one of the finest young players in the Premier League, though the goals have dried up for him a little lately, with just six league goals so far this term, and none in his last nine appearances in all competitions.

Still, Chelsea remain keen on Ferguson, according to the Evening Standard, with the Blues certainly finding themselves short of quality up front at the moment as Nicolas Jackson blows hot and cold, while Armando Broja has struggled for both fitness and form.

It remains to be seen how realistic a deal for Ferguson is, however, as the Evening Standard state that Brighton’s reluctance to sell could be a huge stumbling block, with the player also tied down to a long-term contract until 2029.

At the moment, it would probably be hard to justify Chelsea spending £100m on Ferguson, who needs to get back to his best before being in that bracket again.

Despite Ferguson being one of the players on Chelsea’s radar, CaughtOffside understands that Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen remains the priority target for summer 2024, with talks set to take place with his entourage soon.