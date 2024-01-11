Farke confirms he won’t pick 21-year-old Leeds man anytime soon

The future of Charlie Cresswell is a talking point at Elland Road this month as the defender continues to be out of favour with Daniel Farke.

The 21-year-old has played just one minute of football since the Yorkshire club’s Carabao Cup exit to Salford City back in August, despite having a good campaign on loan at Millwall last season.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds’ trip to Cardiff City on Saturday, Farke says Cresswell will not be getting selected anytime soon unless he improves his attitude and focus.

The German coach said: “The ball is in his court. We use January, you either find a solution, you want to play for a different club or you’re happy to be number four [centre-back] and committed and be patient.

“Then perhaps to be centre-back number three, then the starting line-up, but if you think you have the right to start ahead of Rodon or Struijk, it’s not possible. He won’t be picked by myself until he’s mentally ready or there’s a different solution.”

By these comments, it looks like Cresswell will struggle to get minutes throughout the rest of the campaign, therefore, leaving the defender in a tricky position.