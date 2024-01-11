Huge Crystal Palace news could be a game changer for Eagles

At this stage of the Premier League season, it’s arguable that Crystal Palace haven’t done as well as expected.

The Eagles currently find themselves in 14th position in the Premier League but only six points above the relegation places.

Their 22 goals is the joint third worst in the division with Man United, with only the bottom two – Burnley and Sheffield United – having a worse goalscoring record.

In many respects their form mirrors that from the first half of 2023, which eventually saw Patrick Vieira sacked and replaced by Roy Hodgson.

Former England manager, Hodgson, took the south Londoners on a brilliant run and well clear of relegation, however, this season his management seems to have had the totally opposite effect.

Whilst there’s no suggestion that Steve Parish is looking to dispense with his manager’s services, it could be the owner that loses his job.

That’s because, according to The Independent (h/t Sky Sports), Eagle Football Holdings are exploring the possibility selling of its 45 per cent stake in the club.

The outlet suggest that interested buyers are likely to only want to take up a majority stake, which would mean that Parish would be ousted.

Given how instrumental he has been in the club’s success of late, any sale could have huge repercussions for the club.