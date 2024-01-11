Jamie Carragher has blamed Man United for overpaying to sign experienced star

Liverpool legend and football pundit Jamie Carragher thinks Manchester United “panicked” and overpaid to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.

For an estimated £70 million, the Brazilian midfielder joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022.

Man United initially wanted to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, a player who Erik ten Hag has previously managed at Ajax, but failed to sign him so they opted to go for the Real Madrid midfielder.

After being a vital player for United last season, Casemiro has only managed 12 appearances this season. His season has been hampered by injuries.

The former Real Madrid star has been linked with a move away from the club this season, with Saudi Arabia his next likely destination.

While speaking on the Overlap, Carragher said United overpaid to sign Casemiro and “panicked” after losing out on De Jong.

“Liverpool have basically competed with United and Man City over the last seven or eight years with Klopp, despite having less money, and I think a big thing they have done is that if they haven’t got the man they wanted they have not panicked and gone and got someone else,” he said.

“I think that is what Man United did with Casemiro. They wanted De Jong all summer and at the last minute, let’s overpay for someone.”

Casemiro was one of the best performers of Man United last season as he helped the club to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League and played a pivotal role in their Carabao Cup success.