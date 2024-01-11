Man United have scouts watching 18-year-old winger who scored Champions League goal against the Red Devils

Man United fans would not have been happy when Copenhagen’s Roony Bardghji scored an 87th-minute winner against the Red Devils in the Champions League back in November but that may change, as the youngster could be on the way to Old Trafford as a result.

The 18-year-old is having an impressive season in Denmark, scoring 11 goals across 30 matches in all competitions during the current campaign. The most notable of those was Bardghji’s winner against Man United in a thrilling 4-3 Champions League clash and that performance helped catch the Premier League giants’ attention.

According to Football Insider, both Man United and Man City have scouts keeping a close eye on Copenhagen sensation as a move in 2024 could materialise.

The report states that the Manchester giants have their talent spotters stationed at “every Copenhagen game” this season to monitor the teenage winger’s development.

Several clubs across Europe have their eye on Bardghji who is now a mainstay in Copenhagen’s team having started 14 of their 17 league games this season.

The winger came through the Danish side’s academy and is being tipped as a top talent.

Man United are on the lookout for wingers in 2024 as Jadon Sancho looks set to leave the club permanently in the summer, while Antony continues to struggle in a red shirt.