Man United join Newcastle in January hunt for 27-year-old Barcelona star

A new defender is high on the to-do list at both Manchester and Newcastle United this month.

Both teams, for different reasons, need a new centre-back.

Erik Ten Hag has yet to settle on his first choice pairing with Lisandro Martinez suffering a major injury setback and Raphael Varane made surplus to requirements.

As for the Magpies, although Fabian Schar and Sven Botman are Eddie Howe’s go-to centre-back partnership, the latter has spent a lot of the season out injured with 30-year-old Jamaal Lascelles the only real option available to fill in.

Consequently, both sides would like to add a new face to their squads before this month’s window closes, and although it won’t be an easy task, according to a recent report from Football Insider, both clubs have included Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen on their mid-season shortlists.

The Denmark international, previously of Chelsea, has endured an up and down time at the Nou Camp since signing on a free transfer 18 months ago.

Having started in 14 La Liga games under Xavi so far this season, it is hard to argue that Christensen isn’t getting the game time he expects. However, prospective buying clubs will be aware of Barcelona’s financial problems and will be hoping a reasonable offer will force the Catalan giants’ hand.

Regardless of whether or not the 27-year-old stays or leaves Spain this month, one thing is for sure, this saga looks like one to watch until the very end of the window.