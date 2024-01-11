Man United look to Elland Road once Amrabat bids farewell

Though Man United may do some transfer business this month, it’s expected that the bulk of any sales or purchases will begin from the summer window.

By then, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will have had the fullest appraisal of the playing side of the business and will be in a position, along with the board of the club and the manager – whether that’s Erik ten Hag or otherwise – to ensure that any players coming in are right for the Red Devils and not just plugging holes.

One player that won’t be staying at Old Trafford is Sofyan Amrabat, with Fichajes noting that the club have already signalled their intention not to pay the €20m purchase option for the midfielder.

The 27-year-old joined from Fiorentina where he’d been an impressive performer, but he’s never hit the heights at Old Trafford and just doesn’t seem to fit into what ten Hag is trying to achieve with his squad.

One player that Fichajes note that United are eyeing is 17-year-old Leeds United sensation, Archie Gray.

The teenager comes from a family that has long been associated with the club. His father, Andy Gray, played for the Elland Road outfit, as did his grandfather, Frank Gray, and his great uncle, Eddie Gray.

Therefore, one can assume it would be a huge wrench for the youngster to leave.

However, it’s not everyday that one of the biggest clubs in the world come calling.