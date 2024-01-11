Man United’s good reason for needing 20-year-old with 12 La Liga appearances

Things need to improve quickly for Erik ten Hag and Man United if they’re going to aim for a finish in the Champions League places this season.

Though there are still 18 games to go and therefore there’s no real panic at this stage given that the Red Devils are only nine points from the top four, the way that they’ve been playing compared to the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Man City et al, doesn’t inspire confidence.

They haven’t been helped with injuries to key players of course, and whether supporters believe it to be an excuse or not, ten Hag has a legitimate case when suggesting that if he’d had a full complement of players to choose from this season they’d be much better off.

It’s the lengthening injury list that has seen United consider bringing back 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez from his loan spell at Granada.

According to Sky Sports, they could recall the left-back who has played 12 times in La Liga to ease the injury crisis and help to alleviate their defensive issues.

Whether Fernandez will prove to be the answer to their problems is a moot point, but what is clear is that January will be a hugely important month for both the club and the manager.