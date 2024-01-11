Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho has been told he’s made an excellent choice to leave the club and that he can revive his career back at Borussia Dortmund.

That’s the view of transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, with the journalist expressing his view that this looks like precisely what Sancho needs at this stage of his career.

Sancho has badly struggled in his time at Old Trafford, despite previously looking like one of the most outstanding young players in world football while he was in his first spell at Dortmund, where he’s now set to return on loan.

The England international is still young so surely has time to get back to his best, with Romano explaining that a second spell at BVB looks ideal for him as he needs to feel loved, though the reporter also cautioned that the 23-year-old has to take this opportunity.

“Jadon Sancho’s move to Borussia Dortmund is almost completed. On the player’s side it’s been done for ten days now because he wants to go, so it’s just about the final details between the clubs and the green light. It’s at the final stages and then it will be done,” Romano said.

“In my view, this looks like a very good move. Sancho needs to feel loved and to play regularly, so it’s an excellent choice for Jadon. He can’t waste time, he wants and needs to play immediately so Dortmund is great solution to improve his situation.”

He added: “He’s still young and a talented player, so I’m sure he can get his career back on track.”