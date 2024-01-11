Man United identify ideal transfer to replace Antony but could face Arsenal competition

Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest in the potential transfer of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise as a replacement for the struggling Antony.

Antony has proven a major flop since joining Man Utd from Ajax last season, and it is no surprise to see that the Red Devils now have concerns over their options on that right-hand side.

This is according to Sports Lens, with reporter Dean Jones explaining that United are showing serious interest in Olise, though the highly-rated 22-year-old is also wanted by the likes of Arsenal after his eye-catching form in the Premier League.

The Frenchman could be ideal to help United improve next season, and might be less of a gamble than the signing of Antony proved to be, as he’s already proven himself in the Premier League.

While Antony looked an exciting talent during his time in the Eredivisie, it’s proven a big step up for him in English football, and one imagines MUFC will surely look for an upgrade soon.

Olise could also be a fine fit for Arsenal, though it’s less obvious where he’d fit in there as Bukayo Saka has made that spot on the right of the Gunners’ attack his own for the foreseeable future.