Napoli running the rule over 23-year-old one-goal Arsenal ace

Mikel Arteta has a lot to think about during the January transfer window, and he’ll surely accept that some good business now might be what pushes Arsenal on to winning their first title in 20 years.

This time two decades ago, the Invincibles were in the middle of what would be a history making season for the club.

The current Arsenal squad are a long, long way from their predecessors, but there are encouraging signs that Arteta can get the Gunners back to somewhere approaching their best under Arsene Wenger.

They’re still light in one or two areas and arguably need to get rid of any dead wood that’s left in the squad if they truly want to be challenging for the title at the business end of the season.

January represents the perfect time to do so, and that could be why Jakub Kiwior will be sold to Napoli.

La Repubblica suggest that the Partnopei are monitoring the Polish international’s situation and could be persuaded to make a bid in due course.

Kiwior has one goal to his name in 2023/24 per WhoScored, and whilst defence is his primary concern, Arsenal’s aims could be achieved somewhat easier if the club had marauding full-backs that could chip in with goals and assists during the campaign.