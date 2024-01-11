Newcastle fear they could be forced to sell £80m man because of FFP

Newcastle United reportedly fear that they will soon have to sell Bruno Guimaraes to ensure they keep in line with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Brazil international has shone during his time at St James’ Park, having previously shown what a top talent he is during his time at former club Lyon.

Newcastle fans would no doubt hope to keep Guimaraes at the club for as long as possible, but iNews report that, inside St James’ Park, there is an acknowledgement that he’s likely to be someone they need to cash in on at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Guimaraes has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain in recent months so there surely won’t be a shortage of interest in him, but it’s worrying news for the Magpies if it proves accurate.