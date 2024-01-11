Paul Merson expecting Arsenal to sign new striker before end of January window

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Arsenal make a signing similar to Timo Werner before the end of the January transfer window.

That is the view of former player turned pundit Paul Merson, who believes Werner’s recent loan move to Spurs is one Chelsea would have considered had the German not have already played for them earlier in his career.

Just like the Blues though, Arsenal need another outright goalscorer. Gabriel Jesus continues to be plagued by niggling injuries with Eddie Nketiah arguably not good enough to consistently lead the Londoners’ attack.

Consequently, Mikel Arteta is thought to be preparing to bring a new hitman to the Emirates in time for the second half of the season.

And Merson feels Werner, or at least Spurs’ agreement with RB Leipzig, which includes a modest £15 million buy-option, is the kind of deal Arsenal should be looking to replicate.

“This is probably a funny thing to say, but if Timo Werner didn’t previously play for Chelsea, I think snapping him up on loan would’ve been something the club would have considered in January,” he told Sportskeeda.

“Much like Arsenal, they need a bonafide goalscorer and I wouldn’t be surprised if they manage to sign someone this month.”

The Gunners remain heavily linked with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and suspended Brentford striker Ivan Toney.