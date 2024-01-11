Photo: Jadon Sancho reactivates social media account with pic guaranteed to annoy Man United fans

No sooner has Jadon Sancho left Man United than he is back on social media once again.

It was a comment he had made earlier in the season on his social accounts that had seen Erik ten Hag banish him from the first-team.

Subsequently Sancho deactivated his Instagram account but no sooner had he completed a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund than he was back online.

In a move sure to rile United’s long-suffering supporters, his main picture just showed a pair of Dortmund socks.

Picture courtesy of Jadon Sancho’s official Instagram account