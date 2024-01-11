Premier League club exploring ways to sign Chelsea striker this month as switch to La Liga side under threat

The future of David Datro Fofana is up in the air having been recalled from his loan spell at Union Berlin but it is being reported that Burnley are interested in signing the striker.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein is reporting that Burnely are exploring a deal to sign Fofana as Vincent Kompany is eager to strengthen his squad this month to fend off relegation from the Premier League.

The first half of the campaign has been difficult for The Clarets as they sit in 19th position in the Premier League standings, five points away from safety.

It is going to be a difficult task for Kompany’s men to achieve this but new faces could play a role in giving the squad a lift.

Fofana has been recalled back from his Union Berlin loan deal this month and the plan was to send the 21-year-old to Sevilla.

However, that move is now in doubt after Ian Maatsen agreed to join Borussia Dortmund during the current window, reports the Standard.

The left-back’s move to Germany took the last international loan spot Chelsea had, therefore, Fofana could be unable to join Sevilla due to FIFA regulations, which were implemented at the start of last season to stop clubs from stockpiling talent.