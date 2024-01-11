Tottenham announce £25m signing as Ange Postecoglou addresses key position

Tottenham have announced the signing of Radu Dragusin from Genoa as the centre-back arrives in North London having signed a contract until 2030.

According to the Daily Mail, the defender moves as part of a £25m deal with Genoa, which also sees Djed Spence move the other way on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Dragusin has signed a six-and-a-half-year deal with Spurs and becomes the Premier League club’s second signing of the January transfer window, having brought in Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig.

The signing of the 21-year-old is a big one for Ange Postecoglou as the Australian coach has been short of options at centre-back and Dragusin will help provide quality cover if Cristian Romero or Micky van de Ven are absent.

Tottenham received a scare in their pursuit of the Genoa defender this week as Bayern Munich made a late attempt to hijack the deal. The decision came down to the player and the Romanian star opted for a move to London.

It is unclear if the 21-year-old will be available to play against Man United at the weekend but with some days to go, the new Spurs man could make it onto the Tottenham bench for the clash in Manchester.

