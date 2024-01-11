Unai Emery hoping NSWE sign goalkeeper in January transfer window

Unai Emery is reportedly hopeful Aston Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens will recruit a new goalkeeper before the end of the January transfer window.

That’s according to Birmingham Live, who claim the Spanish manager is eager to sign a backup shot-stopper to help provide cover and competition for Emi Martinez.

The experienced keeper is without a doubt the Villians’ number one, and following 2022’s incredible World Cup with Argentina, the 31-year-old will go down in Villa’s history books as one of the club’s all-time greats — regardless of what happens between now and the end of his career.

It is worth noting though — even though Emery is thought to be eyeing a new goalkeeper, there are no plans to replace, or sell, Martinez.

One option for the Midlands club could be Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale, who recently lost his place to summer-signing David Raya. However, a deal for the Englishman may not materialise this month with the 25-year-old not expected to be made available until the summer.