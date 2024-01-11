Video: “Doesn’t want to go in” – Liverpool fans will love what the cameras caught Darwin Nunez saying after Fulham win

Liverpool were victorious in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night beating Fulham 2-1 at Anfield with a big helping hand from Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay star came off of the bench to bag two assists but once gain couldn’t get on the scoresheet as Leno denied the striker with some brilliant saves.

This comes after Nunez had a whole host of chances against Newcastle on New Year’s Day and after the Fulham clash, the cameras picked up the Liverpool star’s frustrations.

Nunez is heard saying: “Loco, no quiere entrar la pelota nomás”. This roughly translates to: “Brother, the ball just doesn’t want to go in.”

The 24-year-old has been criticised this season for his finishing but Wednesday night showed the striker’s game is more than that and as long as he keeps getting chances, the goals will come.