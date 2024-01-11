Video: Heartwarming moment as one Borussia Dortmund star very excited to see Man United loanee return

Jadon Sancho has completed his return to Borussia Dortmund and one of his teammates was very excited to see him back at the German club.
The 23-year-old will spend the rest of the campaign on loan with Dortmund following his falling out with Man United manager Erik ten Hag earlier this season and it is a club where the winger shun during his first stint there.
Sancho scored 50 goals and assisted a further 64 across the 137 matches he played in black and yellow and knowing how good a player the Englishman can be, Marco Reus was very excited to see the 23-year-old return.
This should bring an end to Sancho’s underwhelming time at Old Trafford as the winger is expected to make a permanent move during the summer transfer window.
