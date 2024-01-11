Former Chelsea defender warns of fanbase uproar if Todd Boehly sells first team star

It would be a mistake for Chelsea to sell Conor Gallagher.

That is the view of former defender Wayne Bridge, who believes the Blues run the risk of upsetting their fans if they allow the midfielder to leave Stamford Bridge this month.

Gallagher, 23, has endured an up-and-down time at Chelsea. Despite coming through their youth academy, the 23-year-old, who has spent several seasons out on loan, has been forced to break into the first team the hard way.

However, after putting in a successful spell with Crystal Palace last season, the Epsom-born playmaker has now established himself as a key player under Mauricio Pochettino.

Rumours he could be sold, despite starting in all but one (19) of Chelsea’s Premier League games this campaign, have not gone away though. Spurs have been linked in the past, and are thought to remain admirers of the former Palace loanee.

And speaking about the possibility of seeing US owner Todd Boehly sanction a move for the Englishman, Bridge, as quoted by journalist Simon Phillips, said: “Conor Gallagher has been great and when there is talk of him leaving it’s crazy.

“Letting Mason Mount go was crazy. I’d like Conor to stay and I think fans will be fuming if he left.”

Mason Mount’s departure to Manchester United last summer has divided opinions.

The England international’s credentials made him a hugely attractive option, but his form for large parts of the last two seasons made it almost impossible to justify his huge £55 million price tag (Sky Sports), therefore, some fans will argue that losing Gallagher would actually be more damaging.

Nevertheless, with Mount already gone and Gallagher’s future still undecided, do you agree with Bridge? – Should Chelsea keep hold of Gallagher, or should they look to sell him to help balance the books? – Let us know what you think in the comments.