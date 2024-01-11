David Moyes decides against signing 20-year-old because he is too short

West Ham United manager David Moyes has reportedly decided against a transfer deal for Peterborough youngster Ronnie Edwards because he’s concerned that the 20-year-old defender is too short.

The Hammers were thought to have made a £4million bid for Edwards back in the summer, and it looked like they could come back in for him this January.

However, latest reports suggest Moyes is now unsure about the deal due to Edwards’ height, with the centre-back only 6ft tall.

That seems a bit harsh from Moyes, especially as shorter central defenders like Nathan Ake and Lisandro Martinez have shown they can perform to a high standard in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham live to regret this decision, and if other clubs show an interest in Edwards in the near future.

