West Ham monitoring 20-goal striker valued at £30m, Tottenham also hold interest in the player

Santiago Gimemez’s name is starting to ring around European clubs as the Mexican striker continues to shine for Feyenoord this season.

The 22-year-old has netted 20 times and provided five assists across the 22 matches he has played for the Dutch club during the current campaign. These numbers are starting to attract interest from clubs around Europe and according to The Times, West Ham are currently monitoring the striker’s situation in Holland.

Gimenez is said to want guaranteed first-team football if he is to leave Feyenoord and the Hammers can provide that as David Moyes is short on strikers at the London club.

However, other clubs could tempt the Mexican star away, with Tottenham being one club interested in the 22-year-old also.

Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column in November, that Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Gimenez multiple times this season as Ange Postecoglou searches for Harry Kane’s replacement at the North London side.

Gimenez ticks a lot of the boxes when it comes to what Spurs are looking for and being just 22, it will allow the Feyenoord player time to grow with the young side Tottenham are trying to build.