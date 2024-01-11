West Ham monitoring 20-goal striker valued at £30m, Tottenham also hold interest in the player

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Santiago Gimemez’s name is starting to ring around European clubs as the Mexican striker continues to shine for Feyenoord this season.

The 22-year-old has netted 20 times and provided five assists across the 22 matches he has played for the Dutch club during the current campaign. These numbers are starting to attract interest from clubs around Europe and according to The Times, West Ham are currently monitoring the striker’s situation in Holland.

Gimenez is said to want guaranteed first-team football if he is to leave Feyenoord and the Hammers can provide that as David Moyes is short on strikers at the London club.

However, other clubs could tempt the Mexican star away, with Tottenham being one club interested in the 22-year-old also.

Santiago Gimenez celebrates a goal for Feyenoord
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham announce £25m signing as Ange Postecoglou addresses key position
Transfer news: Arsenal complication, Arteta contract, Man United exit close, major Osimhen row, and more
Ange Postecoglou handed big boost ahead of Man United clash as key Tottenham star back in full training

Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing column in November, that Tottenham have sent scouts to watch Gimenez multiple times this season as Ange Postecoglou searches for Harry Kane’s replacement at the North London side.

Gimenez ticks a lot of the boxes when it comes to what Spurs are looking for and being just 22, it will allow the Feyenoord player time to grow with the young side Tottenham are trying to build.

More Stories Santiago Gimenez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.