Wolverhampton Wanderers are ‘dangerously close’ to suffering a similar fate to Everton.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Midlands-based club face the prospect of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules when their 2022-23 accounts are released later this week.

Current FFP rules state a club must not lose more than £15 million over a rolling three-year period, and although that figure can be raised to £105 million with ownership investment deals, last year’s accounts revealed Wolves had made a net loss of nearly £50 million.

The subsequent transfer windows then saw the club spend just over £150 million on signings, leaving them desperately in the red.

As a result, Matheus Nunes was allowed to join Manchester City last summer in a deal worth a reported £53 million (Sky Sports).

However, despite the club’s best efforts to re-balance their books, the Portuguese midfielder’s switch to the Etihad came too late to be included in the club’s 2022-23 accounts.

Any club deemed to have breached FFP regulations following last month’s accountancy deadline will be announced, along with the appropriate punishments, on Sunday 14th January.

Gary O’Neil’s side currently sits 11th in the Premier League table with 28 points, 13 clear of the relegation zone, after 20 games played.