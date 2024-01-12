“I think Newcastle are right to go for him” – Pundit urges Magpies to hijack possible deal

Newcastle United have been linked with a potential move for AFC Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke this month. The Magpies are reportedly in search of a forward to bolster their squad following a disappointing start to the campaign.

Newcastle United are eyeing a move up the Premier League standings this season. The team have faced challenges in the attacking department, particularly during Harvey Barnes’ injury absence and Alexander Isak’s struggles with fitness. In light of this, an attacking signing is considered a potential solution.

Recent reports suggested that Newcastle inquired about the availability of Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, but the Cherries reportedly communicated that he won’t be sold in this transfer window.

Solanke boasts an impressive record of 65 goals in 180 league games for Bournemouth, a feat achieved while the club has been in the bottom half of the standings. Given his goal-scoring ability, Solanke is considered an attractive option and undit Chris Sutton believes that Arsenal stands out as the ideal destination for Solanke, but has since urged the Magpies to bid for the in-form forward.

He told the Daily Mail: “I think he’s finding himself. He knows his game now. You could have questioned his goalscoring record in the past, but at this moment in time, I think that Newcastle are right to go for him.”