Former Manchester United boss could make shock return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly engaged in talks with the Swedish Football Association regarding their vacant managerial position. Solskjaer has been without a job since being dismissed by Manchester United in November 2021 following a 4-1 defeat against Watford.

The 1999 Champions League winner is in discussions with the Swedish Football Association about potentially taking on his first international managerial role as the new national team boss, as reported by Fotbollskanalen.

Sweden are in search of a new manager following Janne Andersson’s resignation after their final Euro 2024 qualifying match.

Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not having played or worked in Sweden, he has been identified as one of the individuals considered to succeed Janne Andersson as the new manager, following Sweden’s failure to qualify for the European Championship for the first time since Euro 1996.

The Swedish Football Association are reportedly open to the possibility of a non-Swede, like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with his Norwegian background, taking charge to provide a fresh perspective.

However, it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not be the preferred choice for Sweden, as former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg and Australia women’s coach Tony Gustavsson are reportedly high on their shortlist for the managerial position.

Solskjaer mentioned in September that he had turned down offers to return to football, including two from Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve had offers. The latest two from Saudi Arabia. My best friend, who is also my agent, goes through the offers,” he explained to The Athletic.