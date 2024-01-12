Former Premier League star reveals he spotted “red flag” with Jadon Sancho during FA Youth Cup final years ago

Former Premier League star Kieron Dyer has raised concerns about Jadon Sancho’s attitude, particularly after the winger’s fallout with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. The 23-year-old has been frozen out of the squad after accusing his manager of lying about his exclusion from the lineup.

Jadon Sancho’s return to Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season comes after concerns about his attitude, including being repeatedly late for training during his time at Manchester United, as revealed by former teammate Nemanja Matic.

Kieron Dyer highlighted a “red flag” about Jadon Sancho’s attitude, recalling an incident during the FA Youth Cup final when the young talent seemingly gave up after struggling against Reece James, who is now the captain of Chelsea.

Dier told talkSPORT Drive: “He was a wonderkid growing up. He was the talk of everybody in the academies at that time. I was coaching and when I watched Man City he was unstoppable.

“They played Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup final and played against Reece James and Reece James got the better of him, which can happen to anyone, but he quit on his team in the Youth Cup final.

“He just mentally went and I kind of had a red flag against him then and thought that’s a bit weird. He’s got the world at his feet and alright, he’s had a bad game but he’s quit on his teammates.”

Sancho has gone back on loan to Borussia Dortmund in order to try and recapture his previous form which made him look unstoppable in the Bundesliga. Even if he does manage to replicate performances from his previous spell with the club, it remains to be seen what exactly his Manchester United career holds while Erik ten Hag remains at the helm.