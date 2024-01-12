Watch as Luton Town score highly controversial equaliser at relegation rivals Burnley

Burnley appeared on course for a crucial victory with Zeki Amdouni’s first-half goal, but Luton Town secured a late draw with a controversial goal from Carlton Morris. The goal involved a header into an empty net after James Trafford had seemingly been obstructed by Elijah Adebayo, raising questions about the fairness of the goal.

The controversial VAR decision to award Luton Town a late goal, despite minimal celebration and Burnley’s frustration, leaves the Clarets four points adrift of safety with one more game played.

Burnley had a prime opportunity to take an early lead against Luton Town, with Johann Gudmundsson’s shot straight at goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, squandering a golden chance in the seventh minute.

Burnley, despite their earlier struggles, capitalised on a spell of pressure with Zeki Amdouni scoring in the 36th minute. Wilson Odobert provided the assist after working down the left flank, allowing Amdouni to find the net despite Thomas Kaminski’s efforts on the line.

The home side faced late pressure from Luton but managed to keep their chances to a minimum. Luton sub Carlton Morris had an opportunity 13 minutes from time but volleyed wide.

The Hatters equalised in the 93rd minute with a controversial goal from Morris, heading into the empty net after Trafford was fouled by Adebayo. Despite VAR checking, the goal was allowed, and Burnley were denied a crucial victory.