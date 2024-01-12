Manchester City star suffers injury setback

Erling Haaland has faced a setback in his recovery from injury, with Manchester City’s medical team withdrawing him from training.

As a result, Haaland is set to miss the upcoming match against Newcastle, extending his absence to nine games, and a return may be delayed until next month according to the Daily Mail.

Erling Haaland is contending with a foot problem that originated after last month’s match against Aston Villa, leaving him unable to walk. Manager Pep Guardiola is optimistic that a week-long training camp in Abu Dhabi, with the team flying on Wednesday, will aid in Haaland’s recovery.

Guardiola said in his latest press conference: “Hopefully at the end of this month he’ll be ready. It was a little bit more than we expected. It’s a bone, it needs time. We’ve missed him.”

Guardiola is also contending with additional fitness concerns, as Jack Grealish is dealing with a virus, and John Stones has been ruled out.

However the reigning Champions recently got a boost to the midfield when Kevin De Bruyne played the final half an hour in the FA Cup against Huddersfield Town. The Belgian claimed an assist in the Citizens’ 5-0 thumping of their struggling Championship opposition.