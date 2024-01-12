Portugal international hits out at Wolves critics

New Rangers signing, Fabio Silva, expresses confidence that he doesn’t need to prove himself at Ibrox, according to Andy Newport in La Manga.

The Wolves striker, on loan until the season ends, aims for a fresh start after facing challenges in securing a spot in Gary O’Neil’s Molineux side, despite his high-profile £35 million transfer from Porto in 2019, which has yielded five goals in 73 appearances.

Last season’s loan spells at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven were more successful, with the Portugal Under-21 player netting 16 goals in Belgium and Holland. Despite this, doubts persist among fans in England regarding his suitability for the Premier League.

Speaking from the Gers’ winter training camp in La Manga, Silva confidently retorts: “I don’t need to think like that. I don’t need to prove anything to anyone.”

Silva, Philippe Clement’s inaugural signing for Rangers, believes the experienced Belgian manager can assist him in recapturing the form that earned him his move to Wolves four-and-a-half years ago.

He stated: “I’m a player who likes to feel the confidence from the staff and the players. And of course the coach was really key in me coming here.”

Celtic were rumoured to be monitoring the new Ibrox recruit before Clement secured his signature. Silva sees Ibrox as the ideal place to enhance his medal collection, especially as Rangers prepare for a significant second half of the season, targeting success in the Premiership, Scottish Cup, and Europa League after winning the Viaplay Cup.

“Everyone knows I had a lot of chances to go to other clubs on loan too. But I’m an ambitious player, I want to compete for titles and to win things.”