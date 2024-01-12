“I expect the referee to see it” – Vincent Kompany goes in on match officials after Burnley denied win in controversial fashion

Vincent Kompany expressed frustration with VAR as it failed to disallow Luton Town’s controversial late equaliser against Burnley on Friday night.

In a crucial match at the bottom of the Premier League table, Burnley believed they had clinched three crucial points with Zeki Amdouni’s first-half goal. Luton secured a stoppage-time equaliser as Carlton Morris headed in Alfie Doughty’s cross, dealing a heartbreak to Turf Moor’s faithful.

Controversy surrounded the goal, with Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford colliding with Elijah Adebayo, impeding him from catching the ball before Morris’s decisive header.

The Hatters’ players hesitated to celebrate the goal, fearing a foul, but after a few minutes, VAR permitted the goal to stand. This decision sparked fury among the home side and their manager.

Vincent Kompany hit out at the match officials after the game, via TNT Sport: “First I expect the referee to see it, none of the Luton players have celebrated, the look of the striker is to the referee to see if he got away with it.

“I don’t know how they [officials] communicate and there is an open line of communication, but I want people to understand how this is against my nature to complain against such things.”

The contentious VAR decision, awarding Luton Town a late goal amid minimal celebration and Burnley’s frustration, leaves the Clarets four points adrift of safety, having played one more game.